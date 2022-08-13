A CUTTING edge space for creatives to invent and innovate has opened at Lake Macquarie, joining a network of more than 1700 'Fab Labs' across the globe.
The digital fabrication laboratory at the Swansea Centre is a hub for prototyping, activities for learning, sharing ideas and collaborating on worldwide challenges.
Advertisement
It's one of the first in regional NSW, and will provide access to skills, materials and advanced technology for the public to make almost anything they can dream up, Lake Macquarie City Council mayor Kay Fraser said.
"This is the latest example of how we're embracing innovation here in Lake Mac," she said.
The lab includes 3D scanners and printers, a laser cutter, computer-controlled cutting and engraving machines, a green screen room, vlogging equipment, virtual reality headsets and high-powered computers for game design, graphic design and rendering.
The council's Smart Cities lead Claire Chaikin-Bryan said it will be a hub for local innovators to come together in the 'makerspace' market.
"This is an opportunity for us to build a network of local innovators, and to really nurture that concept of collaboration and knowledge-sharing," she said.
Access to the Fab Lab will be through public workshops, open days or the Lake Make Club program, which Ms Chaikin-Bryan said has options for hobbyists, commercial users, students and families.
"Casual access options are also available for people who just need one-off access, or who want to try things out before they commit to a longer-term membership," she said.
The Fab Lab was jointly funded by the council and the NSW State Library.
"This is another way that public libraries can support creative people in local communities, enabling access to the latest technology," state librarian John Vallance said.
The Fab Lab opened on Friday, marking the start of Lake Mac STEAM Week's program of activities.
N THE NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.