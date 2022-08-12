Lake Macquarie shooting strike force raids car, storage unit

POLICE have seized Nomad outlaw motorcycle gang clothing and weapons as part of the same strike force that combed bushland at Freemans Waterhole this week.
Police said searches at a Cardiff storage unit and a Blackalls Park vehicle stop were linked to two incidents earlier this year.
Police were called to Edgeworth due to a home invasion on March 8, with a 24-year-old woman seriously injured. A month later they were called to a public place shooting in an Arnott Street car park at Edgeworth, finding a 27-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound. Both the man and woman have been released from hospital.
Police said earlier this week they believe the man, who they believe has links to the Nomads, may have been shot near the intersection of Wakefield Road and Sugarloaf Range Road near Freemans Waterhole.
Investigators combed that area on Thursday.
On Thursday detectives allegedly found a Luger pistol, parts for a SKS semi-automatic rifle and a pump action shot gun at Cardiff, plus two 30-round magazines and a machete.
The vehicle stop yielded clothing linked to the Nomads outlaw motorcycle gang, plus two full ammunition boxes.
Inquiries under Strike Force Undola continue.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle.
