Newcastle RL: Central extend unbeaten streak to 10 ahead of finals campaign

Central have extended their unbeaten streak to 10 ahead of the Newcastle Rugby League finals series.
The Butcher Boys, who rested several regulars, beat The Entrance 26-0 at St John Oval on Friday night to pull level with leaders Maitland on the competition ladder.
But with an inferior for-and-against record Central are destined to finish second and host next weekend's qualifying semi regardless of how Maitland fare against third-placed Cessnock on Saturday.
The Butcher Boys ran in five tries in rainy conditions and almost kept their opponents scoreless for a second consecutive game before sixth-placed Entrance crossed in the closing stages.
Both second-rowers landed four pointers in the first half with Ethan Campbell and Dom Murphy helping give Central a 10-0 advantage at the main break.
Butcher Boys prop Lochlan Piper and five-eighth Fletch Kennedy went back-to-back in the space of three minutes midway through the second half before centre Kiah Cooper sealed the result with five to go.
Ryan Doherty nabbed a consolation try for the Tigers with the last play of the match.
Central had defeated Cessnock 22-0 at the same venue on Sunday.
Luke Walsh, Cameron Anderson and Junior Roqica were among those not to feature for the Butcher Boys in the last round while Ryan Walsh returned from injury at halfback.
Central have now won nine straight outings after having a 20-all draw with Maitland on June 4.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
