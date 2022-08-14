Newcastle Herald
Maitland Magpies keep NPLW NNSW finals hopes alive with 1-0 win over Mid Coast

By Craig Kerry
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:39am, first published 8:30am
WINNER: Lisa Cochrane.

Maitland edged closer to the NPLW NNSW top four with a 1-0 win over Mid Coast at Cooks Square Park on Sunday in a catch-up game.

