Brisbane Broncos outclass Newcastle Knights 28-10 at Suncorp Stadium

SELWYN Cobbo added to his remarkable tryscoring record against the Newcastle Knights in Brisbane's 28-10 victory at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night.
The Queensland Origin winger notched a hat-trick after scoring one try in the first half and two in the second.
Cobbo has now scored six tries in three games against Newcastle, including five in two games this year.
Newcastle competed hard but paid a high price, as they have done all season, for flimsy defence by their outside backs.
The Knights started strongly, but Brisbane held firm to lead 18-0 at half-time.
The Broncos' three first-half tries all came when they caught Newcastle short on the edges.
Cobbo opened the scoring with a try in the 18th minute, then Corey Oates scored on the opposite flank 13 minutes later.
A couple of tackles after the kick-off, Brisbane kept the ball alive and five-eighth Ezra Mam finished off a long-range team try.
Newcastle's forwards, who held their own in the first half, were entitled to be despondent with the half-time scoreline.
The Knights hit back with tries midway through the second half by Daniel Saifiti and Bradman Best, reducing the deficit to 18-10, but two Cobbo tries in the final 10 minutes sealed victory for the finals-bound Broncos.
The result leaves the Knights 14th on the competition ladder, with three games to play.
