Killarney Vale have claimed their first minor premiership in more than two decades after recording a massive 179-point win over Singleton on Saturday.
The Bombers 28.19 (187) officially sewed up the regular-season gong on home turf at Adelaide Street Oval.
Advertisement
The last-placed Roosters 1.7 (9) managed to post points but were smashed by a red-hot Bombers side that has now won 13 of 14 games this season.
Bombers coach Corey Shackleton said while the minor premiership counted "for little" in the scheme of things it was a nice reward for his side's development in recent years. He said it was the club's first top-grade minor premiership since the late 1990s.
"It's been a journey," he said. "We've been building to this for three years now and we've got there.
"Juniors are coming through and those guys have become senior players.
"It's taken a while but we're in a good spot now."
Shackleton credited Singleton's efforts to fight on, acknowledging they have had limited training since their ground was damaged in the recent floods.
Killarney Vale play fellow battlers Maitland in their last regular-season match next weekend.
"We've got to make sure going into the finals we keep working on good habits because all of a sudden we're going to turn around and be playing in a major semi-final against Terrigal," Shackleton said. "That will be a culture shock if we take the foot off the pedal."
Terrigal Avoca 15.8 (98) beat Newcastle City 4.9 (33) at Hawkins Oval to record their fifth-straight win.
The Panthers kicked four goals in the first quarter to take a 23-point lead at the first break and never really looked like losing from then on. They head into the last round with second position already locked in ahead of the finals.
Cardiff 9.16 (70) held off a fast-finishing Warners Bay 8.8 (56) to claim a win that secured them third place on the ladder. The Hawks led 37-17 at halftime and while the Bulldogs kicked six goals to four in the back half of the game, it wasn't enough to steal a victory.
In the women's Cup competition, Newcastle City 16.16 (112) will likely be celebrating winning the minor premiership after smashing Terrigal Avoca 1.2 (8).
City are two wins clear of Cardiff with one round left to play, but there are some outstanding fixtures although these are unlikely to be played.
Cardiff 14.21 (105) kept Warners Bay scoreless (0), while Killarney Vale 5.7 (37) defeated Singleton 1.5 (11).
City, Cardiff, Terrigal and Killarney Vale make up the top four for the finals.
Advertisement
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.