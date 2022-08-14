Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

'Not even reserve grade stuff': Andrew Johns slams Newcastle's defence after 28-10 loss to Brisbane

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 14 2022 - 7:54am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
POWER GAME: Newcastle players struggle to bring down Brisbane prop Payne Haas at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday night. Picture: Getty Images

Advertisement

Ad

Newcastle Knights coach Adam O'Brien thought his players showed improved resilience but admitted they have plenty of work to do on their defence after losing 28-10 to the Brisbane Broncos on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.