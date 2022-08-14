Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Newcastle Olympic strike late to hurt Lambton Jaffas' NPL title shot

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:30am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TIGHT BATTLE: Lambton Jaffas flyer James Virgili on the attack against Newcastle Olympic in their 1-1 draw on Sunday at Darling Street Oval. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

A stoppage-time goal from Vince Unie has kept Newcastle Olympic in the top five and helped Maitland take control at the top after a NPLM NNSW catch-up round packed with late drama.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.