Newcastle Olympic strike late to hurt Lambton Jaffas' NPL title shot

A stoppage-time goal from Vince Unie has kept Newcastle Olympic in the top five and helped Maitland take control at the top after a NPLM NNSW catch-up round packed with late drama.
Olympic drew 1-1 with Lambton Jaffas on Sunday at Darling Street Oval after Unie struck in the 93rd minute following a great run and ball in from fellow substitute Chan Yelchan.
Jaffas led in the 65th minute with a header from Reece Papas off a corner and they looked set to join Maitland at the top on 36 points after 17 games each. The late leveller left them third on 34, still behind Broadmeadow (35), who fell 3-2 to Maitland on Saturday at Magic Park to an even later goal.
Maitland leapfrogged Magic into first spot when an unmarked James Thompson tapped in at the back post off a Flynn Goodman ball across the face of goal in the sixth minute of added time.
Broadmeadow were ahead in the seventh minute when Jarred Baker scored off a wayward pass from Ty Cousins at the back. Cousins responded with a header off Thompson's corner in the 24th minute for 1-1 before Jayden Stewardson restored Magic's lead on 37 minutes when he knocked in a cross from Bailey Wells.
With leading scorer Braedyn Crowley off in the 65th minute with a hamstring problem, strike partner Thompson proved the difference. He equalised in the 68th minute, holding off two defenders to win a ball over the top and squeeze his shot past Zac Bowling for 2-2 before also scoring the winner.
Maitland coach Michael Bolch was thrilled with the performance.
"I think everyone was outstanding, they knew what was at stake," Boich said.
"We had a couple of talks during the week, we worked on a game plan and the boys executed it to a T. The boys who came off the bench, Dylan Walker and Flynn Goodman, were outstanding and set up the winning goal.
"Ty Paulson was quality, Joe Melmeth had his best game in a Maitland shirt and Jimmy Thompson was in the right place at the right time.
"It was a better result than I could have expected, going there, so really happy. But we've still got a tough run in - Olympic, Edgeworth and Jaffas."
Olympic's draw put them on 28 points, keeping them ahead of Valentine on goals after Phoenix fought back to beat Weston 2-1 on Sunday.
Ryan Clarke, held back by Chris Hurley on the edge of the 18-yard box, earned then converted a penalty in the 86th minute to give Valentine the crucial points at Weston Park.
The hosts went ahead in the 13th minute when Aaron Niyonkuru scored off a back-heel pass from Moustafa Mohammad.
The Bears (23 points) created several chances late in the first half but were made to pay for their misses when Tyrone Mulder used his size and strength to hold off defenders and stab home an equaliser on the hour.
Lake Macquarie versus Cooks Hill at Macquarie Field on Sunday was washed out.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
