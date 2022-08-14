Newcastle Herald
Hunter needs domestic gas 'reservation' at affordable prices as federal Resources Minister Madeleine King questions National Electricity Market's 60 per cent reliance on coal

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
August 14 2022 - 7:30pm
GAS: Cleaner than coal, and one side of the energy debate sees it as a crucial transition fuel in the shift away from coal. Others, however, see a fossil fuel, and all of the negativity they associate with hydrocarbons. Picture: US EPA

BUSINESS Hunter chief Bob Hawes is calling for a Western Australian "domestic supply reservation" policy for NSW, saying Hunter gas users are paying 50 per cent more than their counterparts in the West.

