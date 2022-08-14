Ron Asquith hoping for better luck with Scramjet in Million Dollar Chase regional final

Veteran Fern Bay trainer Ron Asquith is hoping a wide draw for Scramjet in the Million Dollar Chase regional final at The Gardens proves a blessing in disguise.
Scramjet battled on gamely for third in her heat on Saturday night after copping a check while railing to the lead near the home turn. Flashing Oscar ($34), for Greta trainer James Porter, won the qualifier ahead of Mr. Beethoven (Allan Woods). Ruff Shot (Jason Mackay) was fourth to also make next Saturday night's final, from which the top three progress.
In heat one, Mac Ibrox (William Dance) won from Fantastic Raven (Mackay), Space Girl (Michelle Sultana) and Fat Boy's Charm (Mark Davidson).
Asquith lamented Scramjet's draw in eight for the final but he "was very pleased with the run" in the heat.
"She did everything right and should have won the race, but that's greyhound racing," Asquith said. "Box eight's going to make it hard to get across but you're in the final and anything can happen. She's won a couple from the eight and Jason's in the six [Fantastic Raven], it might give us a cart across."
Draw: 1 Space Girl, 2 Mr. Beethoven, 3 Mac Ibrox, 4 Fat Boy's Charm, 5 Ruff Shot, 6 Fantastic Raven, 7 Flashing Oscar, 8 Scramjet. Res: 9 Affair Bit, 10 Vamoose.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
