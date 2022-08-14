PROUD coach Joey De Dassel is confident his young Hunter Wildfires women's side will be better for their Jack Scott Cup finals experience and is excited for next season.
The Wildfires pushed defending premiers Sydney University to the limit, going down 15-10 in the semi-final at Sydney Uni No.2 Oval on Saturday.
It was the first time the Wildfires have played in the top division finals.
"I'm immensely proud of the effort by the girls," de Dassel said. "We were attacking their line right to the end.
"Sydney Uni had a few ex-Wallaroos and some experienced players and I think that was the difference - a bit of game awareness and finals' experience.
"We have a very young side and they will certainly learn from that. Most of the girls have indicated that they will be going around again. I'm pretty excited for next season."
The Wildfires beat Warringah 21-5 in the last round to cement fourth spot.
"They have all improved out of sight," de Dassel said. "There were a lot of new players. Breakaway Olivia Creswick has come in and been fantastic. Aiisha Tipa-Leota is in year 12 and has stepped up at tighthead prop.
"We have a core group of older ones - Peta Satler, Kate Holland, Annabel Leighton, Emma Bradford - that have been around for the past three years. They are the backbone of the team.
"Peta is our captain and has been immense all year. A great leader. Emma Bradford is another who produces every week."
On Saturday, Sydney Uni, who have lost one game in five years, struck first with a try in the 10th minute. Wildfires fullback Danielle Buttsworth landed a penalty to cut the game to 5-3 at the break.
The Students restored the five-point margin with a penalty before Buttsworth produced a brilliant solo try on the counter attack to put the Wildfires ahead 10-8.
The Wildfires hung tough but a huge defensive toll finally took its toll with 10 minutes remaining.
"Uni put a lot of pressure on us," de Dassel said. "We defended extremely well and a lot of it was on our tryline. That has been the theme for us all year. The girls have turned up for each other.
"We had about 30 per cent of possession. Still, at the end, we threw a lot at them but couldn't quite get there. That is footy, I guess, but it was a super effort."
De Dassel will conduct a review and put together an off-season program for the girls.
"We will let the dust settle over the next week. We will do a review and chat to everyone and work with the club,' de Dassel said.
"The Wildfires, as a club, have been amazing with the time and effort they put into the women's program. It has been really noticeable. The girls all feel a part of one big club."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
