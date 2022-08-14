Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Jack Scott Cup rugby union: Proud coach excited at Wildfires' potential after pushing Sydney Uni to limit in semi-final

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 14 2022 - 8:31am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SOLO EFFORT: Wildfires fullback Danielle Buttsworth scored a brilliant try in the 15-10 loss to Sydney University. Picture: Marina Neil

PROUD coach Joey De Dassel is confident his young Hunter Wildfires women's side will be better for their Jack Scott Cup finals experience and is excited for next season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.