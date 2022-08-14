Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Falcons clinch home-court advantage in NBL1 East basketball finals

By Brett Keeble
August 14 2022
NEWCASTLE Falcons will stage NBL1 East men's and women's play-off games at Newcastle Basketball Stadium next Saturday night after a dramatic final round of the regular season at the weekend left both teams in third position.

