Quick plays: All you need to know from a weekend of sport in Newcastle on August 13-14, 2022

There was plenty of drama following another disappointing loss for Newcastle Knights fans over the weekend.
Knights legend and NRL Immortal Andrew Johns was highly critical of the side's edge-defence in his post-game analysis after Newcastle went down 28-10 to the Brisbane on Saturday night.
"Some of the defensive decisions out there, you just shake your head - it's not even reserve-grade stuff," Johns said on the Nine Network.
Other rugby league experts suggested Newcastle should dispense with Anthony Milford and allow Phoenix Crossland to finish the season at five-eighth.
In more positive news, the Knights NRLW side announced last week Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jesse Southwell would join sister Hannah as the club finalises their roster on a team hoped to feature in finals. They are set to kick off this weekend.
At a local level, it was a tense final round of Newcastle Rugby League with the top five decided but the order in which they finished the regular season not.
The Pickers ended up securing back-to-back premierships.
Finals begin this weekend with the Scorpions to meet Central at St John Oval in Saturday's qualifying semi-final while the Goannas play Souths at Cessnock Sportsground in Sunday's elimination semi-final.
The Newcastle Falcons will stage NBL1 East men's and women's play-off games at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Saturday night after a dramatic final round of the regular season at the weekend left both teams in third position.
The Falcons women have lost key player Chyra Evans for their finals campaign. The 18-year-old flew to the United States on Friday to take up a college basketball scholarship with the University of Michigan.
The finals series begins this weekend and all season form is out the window with a number of NSW Premier League players expected back after limited court time this campaign.
Souths will play University of Newcastle in the major semi-final and Nova Thunder meet West Leagues Balance in the do-or-die minor semi-final.
Proud coach Joey De Dassel is confident his young Hunter Wildfires women's side will be better for their Jack Scott Cup finals experience.
It was only Hunter's second season in the Sydney women's premier rugby union first division and the first time they had featured in the top grade finals series.
Meanwhile, in Hunter Rugby Union over the weekend, an emotion-charged Nelson Bay came from 14-7 down to stun Maitland 21-14 at Marcellin Park and breathe life into their faint play-off hopes.
Olympic and Lambton drew 1-1 while the Magpies produced a goal deep in stoppage time to beat Broadmeadow 3-2.
It was their second win in four days and moved the fifth-placed Magpies to within two points of Newcastle Olympic in fourth.
In their last home appearance of the AIHL season, Newcastle beat Brisbane Lightning 4-3 in an exhibition game.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
