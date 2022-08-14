After two years of postponements and cancellations because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fernleigh 15 will return on October 23.
The event, which is a 15km run or walk from Adamstown to Belmont along the Fernleigh Track, was started in 2012 by local Rio Olympics marathon runner Scott Westcott, in conjunction with sports event organiser Paul Humphreys and Athletics NSW.
It attracted more than 1500 runners in 2019 but has not been staged since.
"It is great to see the Hunter running community back together after two years of COVID and natural disasters," Mr Humphreys said.
"We expect elite runners and total novices alike to have a go at the exceptionally beautiful course."
With the previous relay option assessed as too risky, this year's event will feature a replacement race called the Fernleigh 1500, which is a 1500m run targeted at encouraging children to participate at the end of the main event.
More than 2000 spectators are expected to cheer the young runners home, organisers said.
The event starts in Adamstown and finishes at the old Belmont train station and a total prize pool of $4000 is up for grabs.
