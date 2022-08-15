Newcastle Herald
Updated

Police, paramedics at Segenhoe Street in Woodberry after woman aged in her 30s stabbed in abdomen

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 15 2022 - 4:33am, first published 2:30am
Police at the roped-off scene at Segenhoe Street on Monday. Picture: Simone De Peak

A woman has been arrested and is assisting police with their inquiries after a woman was stabbed in the chest at Woodberry on Monday morning.

