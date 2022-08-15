Newcastle Herald
Police, paramedics called to Segenhoe Street in Woodberry after woman aged in her 30s stabbed in abdomen

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 15 2022 - 10:52am, first published 10:30am
UPDATE: A woman will face court on Tuesday after being charged by police over a stabbing at Woodberry on Monday.

Local News

