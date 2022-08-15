NRLW coach Ron Griffiths expects to see plenty of debutantes play in the Knights' season-opener in Newcastle on Sunday.
Up to nine experienced recruits, with a combined total of 78 NRLW games between them, could represent the Knights for the first time while eight uncapped players are in the mix to have their maiden run in the women's national competition.
Advertisement
Griffiths officially unveils Newcastle's round-one team on Tuesday afternoon as preparations continue ahead of hosting three-time premiers Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium.
READ ALSO:
"We've brought some quality players to the club, people of great character who have never played with us before. So we'll definitely have some debuts this weekend," Griffiths told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
Hannah Southwell (16), Millie Boyle (13), Tamika Upton (11), Yasmin Clydsdale (11), Olivia Higgins (7), Tayla Predebon (7), Simone Karpani (6), Shanice Parker (5) and Kiana Takairangi (2) have all played NRLW previously.
Newest signing and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jesse Southwell, aged 17, joins Tasmin Barber, Tiana Davison, Caitlin Moran, Nicole Nathan, Emmanita Paki, Makenzie Weale and Jakiya Whitfield as NRLW rookies.
Remaining from the Knights' inaugural campaign earlier this year are Kirra Dibb, Caitlan Johnston, Bobbi Law, Emma Manzelmann, Kyra Simon, Autumn-Rain Stephens-Daly and Romy Teitzel.
"There haven't been too many [selection] headaches, We're blessed to have 24 talented players who all deserve to be here," Griffiths said.
"The most important thing to come out of our four weeks [pre-season training] is that everyone's here for the right reasons and it's team first.
"That's what makes my job so much easier when we're picking our 17 or 18. There will be players that are no doubt disappointed but they've all got a role to play even if they don't play this weekend."
Griffiths says facing the Broncos straight up provides "a great test for us" and allows Newcastle, who haven't yet cracked an NRLW win, to "set the standard from day one".
Boyle and Upton featured for Brisbane the last three seasons while reigning Knights' player of the year Annetta Nu'uausala has relocated to the Queensland capital.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.