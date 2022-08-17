Historic vineyard estate Mount Pleasant opened the doors to its impressive new cellar door last month and is celebrating with a Spring Long Table Lunch.
And guess what? You're invited.
A four-course menu has been designed by chefs Justin North and Kyle Whitbourne, and will be paired with wines selected by chief winemaker Adrian Sparks.
Guests will be greeted in the courtyard with champagne and a 2022 Estate Grown Rose, plus canapes. A teaser: the entree is kombu cured Hiramasa kingfish with togarishi, kohlrabi remoulade, Oscietra caviar and jersey cream, and the main a roasted wagyu tritip with karubi daube, confit charcoal carrots, pepperberry, fermented grape and jus.
There will be live music and a winery tour to enjoy, too.
The Spring Long Table Lunch is on September 17, noon to 4pm, at 401 Marrowbone Road, Pokolbin. Tickets are $220 for members, and $250 for non-members, at mountpleasantwines.com.au.
A cute new bookshop and cafe is opening in Boolaroo tomorrow, and I'm excited. It's called Hippy Java Cafe and it will serve and sell Sassafras coffee, sandwiches and baked goods, and some retail items like beeswax straps. It's open Tuesday to Friday, 6.30am to 2pm, and Saturday, 7am to 11am. Pop in and say hello, and make yourself comfortable with a cuppa and a book.
Jana restaurant at QT Newcastle will open for lunch on Saturdays from August 20.
"In a few short months, Jana has proved popular with Novocastrians. Dinner bookings have exceeded our expectations," QT Newcastle general manager Michael Stamboulidis said. "Together with the support from the local market and loyal returning patronage, we've decided to open for lunch."
Lim's Kitchen at Warners Bay is changing hands on August 21 for the first time in 45 years. Quite an innings. Make a reservation if you'd like to visit one more time - the restaurant has been busy.
Also, the long-standing (and popular) Lakelands Mei Vue Cafe has new owners.
FogHorn Brewery and newcomers Method Brewing are combining forces for an IPA Masterclass Beer Dinner on September 8 at FogHorn's King Street headquarters. You'll learn about the many hop varieties and enjoy two new beers from each brewery, plus a limited release collaboration beer that will be launched on the night. Bookings essential.
Mylo's Caves Beach has opened downstairs at Caves Beach Surf Club. What a location - right on the beach. It's open Thursday to Sunday, 7am to 2pm, for coffee, cake and snacks. Dogs welcome and catered for.
The wait is (almost) over. Birdie is officially opening at 3/47 Glebe Road, The Junction, next Tuesday, August 23. Free-range chicken will be the order of the day, used in rolls, sandwiches, salads and so on.
Also, LC Deli in the West Tower of the Student Living precinct, Callaghan Campus, is opening any day now.
A lot of work has been happening at Cessnock's The Australia Hotel in recent months, with The Aussie Kitchen & Pizzeria + Beer Garden and a new children's playground under construction. All will be ready for the official opening next month, with celebrations being held over three days (September 2 to 4). There will be food and drinks specials, live music, and fun for the kids from 2pm on the Sunday.
Speaking of kids, Jewells Tavern is catering for them on Sundays with a petting zoo, face painting and balloon twisting from noon to 3pm. Bookings are advised.
Sea Salt & Sage Catering are hosting a Spanish Tapas pop-up event at Cooks Hill Surf Club this Saturday, August 20, from noon to 8pm. These are always popular so book ahead by phoning 0403 066 709.
Taste Tamworth is a week-long celebration of food, wine and produce from across the north-west slopes region of NSW, taking place September 10 to 18. Some of the highlights include:
Details at destinationtamworth.com.au.
