THE man accused of kidnapping a person, stowing them in the boot of a car and beating them with a golf club, has had his bail bid rejected.
Glen David Jordan fronted Tamworth Local Court via video link from custody when his defence team argued he should be released into a strict residential rehabilitation facility.
Solicitor Madeleine Mulvaney from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) raised every bail concern possible when she strongly opposed the 45-year-old's release application.
"The court could not have any confidence that he would comply with those bail conditions," she told the court.
"This [alleged] offending is so serious."
Jordan has been behind bars since he was arrested by a specialist squad of Oxley police targeting drug crime in the local area - codenamed Strike Force Burtenshaw - more than a year ago.
"He was essentially the head of the drug supply operation which spanned from Tamworth to Newcastle," Ms Mulvaney submitted.
She acknowledged the Crown case is that Jordan was a "mid-level" operator but submitted he was involved in "directing associates".
The court heard one of the most serious charges against Jordan is an allegation he kidnapped a man in Newcastle over outstanding drug money.
Ms Mulvaney said the Crown case is that the alleged victim was detained in the boot of a car and was beaten with a golf club.
She said he had not provided a police statement yet and raised concerns about witness tampering if Jordan was released from jail.
The court heard telephone intercept (TI) material made up part of the evidence against Jordan.
"It's an extensive TI brief," Ms Mulvaney said.
The court heard Jordan was subject to strict court orders at the time he was arrested in July 2021.
Jordan's defence lawyer tendered a release bundle with nine items to support the bail application.
The lawyer told the court there had been a change in Jordan's circumstances, delays in his case, and detailed the strict conditions he would have to live by at the full-time rehabilitation facility.
"Yes the [alleged] offending is serious but he's deciding to do something serious about it," the lawyer said.
Magistrate Julie Soars ultimately refused bail.
"I have seen the extensive bail conditions that are offered by the accused ... which address his need for rehabilitation," she said.
However, she said there were some extremely serious allegations levelled.
"If he's found guilty of one or more ... he's likely to get a substantial sentence," she said.
The case was adjourned to next month.
Jordan has not been required to enter pleas to two counts of supplying illegal drugs in a commercial quantity; as well as taking and detaining a person; possessing a .303 calibre rifle without authorisation; and more.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
