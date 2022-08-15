Mark Davidson pair hunt place in Million Dollar Chase semi-finals

Brandy Hill trainer Mark Davidson believes Lektra Lad and Fat Boy's Charm will need luck to secure a top-three finish and a Million Dollar Chase semi-final berth in regional deciders this week.
Lektra Lad will start from box three in the Gosford final on Tuesday night, while Fat Boy's Charm has the four in The Gardens race on Saturday night.
This year's group 3 Bob Payne Sprint winner, Lektra Lad began well in his heat but was no match for Yuko Girl, which won easily and has box eight in the final. Ziggy Star pipped Lektra Lad for second and has box one.
Davidson was hoping Lektra Lad could produce a similar run and grab a place.
"Yuko Girl was just too good in the heat and I think it and French Martini, on paper, they should finish one and two and there will probably be three of us running for third," Davidson said.
"The box draw will help him. He's down where he wants to be and the two [Vencedor] it came out good last week and led, so it's a chance of carting us into the race. That was only his first go down at Gosford [in the heat], so he should improve off that run.
"It's a similar story at The Gardens. There are a couple there Fat Boy's Charm can't match it with early, but he worked well to the line the other night and was only a nose off third."
Also in the Gosford final is Greta trainer James Porter's Flashing Oscar, which will be having his 100th start when he backs up from qualifying for The Gardens decider with a win last Saturday night. He has box seven on Tuesday night and also in The Gardens final.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
