City of Newcastle has received another $230,000 towards its proposed new playground in Foreshore Park in the latest round of Newcastle Port Community Contribution Fund grants.
Other grants will help restore the facade of the Victoria Theatre, expand a sailing program for people with a disability and upgrade Carrington Bowling Club.
The state government set up the annual fund after privatising the port for $1.75 billion in 2014.
The fund's rules have changed this year to cater to projects further away from the harbour.
Making Waves Foundation received the largest grant, $298,000 for sailing programs for people with physical and intellectual disabilities.
Newcastle council received $233,390 for toilets at its Livvi's Place playground, which received $500,000 in an earlier funding round.
The 146-year-old Victoria Theatre, which won a $4 million state grant last month, will receive another $121,000 to help restore its facade.
Carrington Bowling Club received $81,000 for a multi-purpose outdoor area and The Lock Up won $30,000 for its children's creative activities.
The remaining grants went to upgrading the entrance to Stockton Bowling Club ($56,500), renewing Stockton War Memorial ($40,000) and educational and artistic programs at Mayfield's Delprat Cottage ($138,000).
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald.
