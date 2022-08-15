Swansea teen murder: stabbing case 'close to resolution', court hears

A BOY, 16, accused of murdering one teenager and attempting to murder another during an alleged frenzied stabbing attack at Swansea last year will be committed to the NSW Supreme Court next month, with lawyers saying the case was "close to resolution".
The boy, who cannot be identified, did not come up on the audio visual link from a juvenile detention centre during a brief mention of the matter in a Children's Court on Monday.
The boy has not yet entered pleas to charges of murder, causing wounding with intent to murder and wounding person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
A charge of attempted murder had been withdrawn and replaced with other charges the last time the matter was mentioned in June. Magistrate Andrew Eckhold was told the matter was "close to resolution" and the boy would be committed to the NSW Supreme Court on September 12 - less than a week from the anniversary of the 16-year-old's death.
Mr Eckhold said members of the alleged victim's family were in court and sought to explain why the matter had still not progressed out of the children's court jurisdiction.
"Preparation for a murder trial is a remarkable exercise, it takes a long time and you've got to get it right," Mr Eckhold said.
Police have said they were called to a home in Parbury Street at Swansea about 8.20pm on September 17 last year after reports two teenage boys had been stabbed in the front yard.
One of the teenagers who was allegedly stabbed in the torso stumbled down a hill and collapsed, where he was unable to be revived.
The second boy, also 16, was allegedly stabbed in the chest and hip and was rushed to hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. About an hour later, police found the 16-year-old accused in the backyard of the home on Parbury Street with a large knife nearby.
Preparation for a murder trial is a remarkable exercise, it takes a long time and you've got to get it right.- Magistrate Andrew Eckhold said in court on Monday.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
