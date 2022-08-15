LUKE Ferrier admits his preparation could be better as the 2020 District champion attempts to win the WE Alexander Open for a third straight year at Waratah Golf Club this weekend.
The 36-hole championship event is one of the most revered in the region and only an elite group - Blake Windred (2016-18), Brendan Smith (2007-09), Nathan Green (1996-98), Ray Carlin (1980-82) and Col Johnston 1961-63) - have recorded a hat-trick of titles.
"It hasn't been done too often," Ferrier said. "It would be nice to do it, but I haven't been playing much. Through winter it is hard finding events that are on, especially with the weather we have had. I'm a bit rusty.
"At Waratah, If you can hit it on target, you give yourself lots of opportunities for birdies because the greens are small. On the other hand, if you are not playing well, you can get found out.
"I will get a couple days practice in before Saturday and have my fingers crossed."
Ferrier carded rounds of 72,68 to win last year by two shots from Corey Lamb, who has turned professional.
The tournament was moved to December last year due to COVID-19 restrictions in place during August.
"We moved it because of the Local Government Area rules around COVID," Waratah general manager Jonathan Towns said. "We could have only had players from Lake Macquarie. We wanted people from all over playing in it. The end of August is our normal date. That is our preference."
Towns said the course had recovered from flooding a couple of months ago.
"In the thick of it, we went under water for two days. It has all gone away," Towns said.
Towns said the quality of the field was high.
"Luke Ferrier is going for three straight, which is rare," Towns said. "Justin Ely is very hard to beat when he gets on a roll. He has won just about everything at Waratah bar the WE Alexander.
"Of the local guys, Chris Jardine is the in-form golfer. He has won a few vardon events this year and rarely shoots anything above par in our member comps.
"Clayton Small is our club champion and another favourite. Greg McMillan is always there or thereabouts. Oscar Gilson is getting better every year."
** Newcastle teenager Josh Robarbs will begin his sohpomore year at the University of Missourti Kansas City full of confidence after a breakthrough win in the Pine to Palm tournament in Minnesota on Monday (AEST).
Robards carded qualifying rounds of 69-74 to be seeded 37th for the matchplay section.
Starting in the round of 64, Robards found another gear and won five matches on the way to the final where he beat No.10 seed Ian Simonich 3 and 2.
The Roos, as they University of Missouri is known, finished fifth in the Summit League last year.
"He starts back at college next week and the first conference tournament is in about a month's time," said father Shannyn who recently returned after a 10-week holiday visiting Josh.
"He played as the No.2 or No.3 player last year and the goal is to be No.1 this year. It is a great set-up at the Uni. They have to work hard, up to six hours a day plus uni work.
Shannyn Robards spent 10 weeks in the US travelling with and watching son Josh play tournaments in Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia, Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Seattle.
He had returned home before the Minnesota event.
"In the space of 12 months, his golf has improved out of sight," Robards senior said. "Matchlay is his strength. He was shattered a fortnight a when he got beat in the round of 32 at the Pacific North West Amateur. He really thought that was the event he was going to win. He was so determined going into the Pine to Palm."
Robards is studying electrical and computer engineering at university and has a golf scholarship.
"He starts back at college next week and the first conference tournament is in about a month's time," Robards senior said.
"He played as the No.2 or No.3 player last year and the goal is to be No.1 this year. It is a great set-up at the Uni. They have to work hard, up to six hours a day plus uni work.
"In terms of his studies, he got a GPA of 3.8 out of 4. He is doing very well."
