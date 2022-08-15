Newcastle Herald
Home/Comment/Opinion
Have Your Say

Dam right: we must protect precious slice of natural beauty

By Newcastle Herald Letters to the Editor: Tuesday, August 16, 2022
August 15 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dam right: we must protect precious slice of natural beauty

I FULLY support the Whitebridge residents opposed to the proposed removal of Burwood Colliery dam, ("Residents push back against dam removal", Herald, 11/8). On reading the article, my partner and I, suitably armed with our cameras, visited the dam on Saturday to be surprised at the extreme natural beauty of the site and the willingness of the various water birds to be photographed. This site must stay as it is. Perhaps a couple of picnic tables could be erected beside the already council-installed seats. It is beside Fernleigh Track and readily accessible for the enjoyment of all.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Opinion
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.