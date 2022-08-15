Dam right: we must protect precious slice of natural beauty

I FULLY support the Whitebridge residents opposed to the proposed removal of Burwood Colliery dam, ("Residents push back against dam removal", Herald, 11/8). On reading the article, my partner and I, suitably armed with our cameras, visited the dam on Saturday to be surprised at the extreme natural beauty of the site and the willingness of the various water birds to be photographed. This site must stay as it is. Perhaps a couple of picnic tables could be erected beside the already council-installed seats. It is beside Fernleigh Track and readily accessible for the enjoyment of all.
Most new housing estates today build duck ponds into the grounds for the enjoyment of locals. Being man-made they always look sterile and unnatural, whereas the colliery dam could not be more rustic and naturally beautiful. This dam has stood against time and tempest for over 100 years, and I do not believe the government's submission that expensive maintenance is required to prevent the dam failing. The water depth has reduced over the years, greatly reducing the pressure on the dam wall.
I believe there are many decades ahead before the pond will silt-up into a swamp as predicted by the government. In that event, perhaps some non-invasive dredging could maintain the depth. The dam would then continue its job of regulating the flow into Flaggy Creek and, subsequently, Glenrock Lagoon. This dam must stay - it's an asset, not a liability.
I REMEMBER using a dial phone attached to a wall to speak to people. I remember when BHP steelworks shut. I remember when Newcastle city had lots of shops and department stores and a train all the way to Newcastle station. Now I speak to people on my mobile phone. Some even speak to their watch or earbuds.
BHP is long gone. The air is cleaner. The shops and department shops have moved to the burbs. Newcastle city has evolved like phones, like mega malls evolved to the burbs. We even have a light rail and a sparkling new city evolving.
Sadly though, dinosaurs of the dial phone era are waxing lyrically about the change from a shopping destination city to what will become a grown-up city. High rises bring people. Look at the new restaurants opening up. Look at the evolving city blossom again slowly. When I read letters dwelling on Newcastle of old I remind myself why I speak to people on my iPhone or through my earbuds ... progress. Time to get with it.
VOTERS need more information on Anthony Albanese's proposed Indigenous Voice. Presumably, the Indigenous Voice would be an elected advisory group of Indigenous representatives. The Voice could not have veto power. But it would have 'moral suasion' power, if it objected to a piece of legislation, ('Voice vote littered with big risks', Herald, 4/8).
Most pieces of legislation will affect Indigenous Australians for better or worse. So, if the Indigenous Voice becomes reality, we should expect objections and 'moral suasion' to come thick and fast. The media would report and evaluate these objections. No doubt it would be exceedingly difficult for a court to order parliament to amend legislation. It also may require the right sort of wording of legislation to satisfy Indigenous requirements. But in my opinion there will be Indigenous legal challenges arising from an Indigenous Voice.
Every piece of legislation affects some groups within a democracy adversely. But that's the nature of democracy: majority rules for the majority, whether this affects some minority groups adversely. No doubt Indigenous Australians are a significant minority at 3.3 per cent of Australia's population. No doubt they have been historically robbed of their humanity and their land and many are still disadvantaged. Maybe Indigenous Australians are a special case. Maybe the majority of voters should give Indigenous Australians a voice to try to redress some of this historic injustice which still affects most of Indigenous Australians today. But if one minority group gets a "Voice", then it might open up Pandora's box. Why shouldn't other groups who have been unjustly treated historically also have a voice? Why not a voice for women, LGBTQI community members, refugees and asylum seekers, victims of crime, pensioners, the NDIS community?
Mr Albanese is expecting Australians to buy a pig in a poke. His draft amendment to the Constitution will give legislators free reign in determining the nature of the Indigenous Voice. But before voters approve, and trust politicians to act on their behalf, they need more detail about who would become the Indigenous Voice and how, and the proposed powers of the Indigenous Voice and an estimate of the cost to the taxpayer.
JOHN Cooper, (Short Takes, 13/8), responds to my letter and asks "why do we need a referendum" if the Voice exists as an act of parliament?
Put simply, constitutional recognition enshrines the concept in the constitution. Once thus enshrined should a government wish to "unenshrine" it, that government would need to take that process back to another referendum. The constitution exists to tell lawmakers what they can and cannot do. Once enshrined in the constitution, lawmakers can then pass legislation to enact the Voice. So what we have is a two-step process: Voice to parliament enshrined in the constitution; parliament then passes a law setting out the mechanics of how that voice will operate.
The key element of the Voice put forward by First Nations people is that the legislation (as required by the constitution) will mandate that the government of the day consult with members of the Voice on any proposed legislation that affects First Nations People. The Voice will then provide a response to that proposed legislation. If the government chooses to ignore that advice it must provide reason in writing as to why it rejects the advice. I repeat there is no veto, no third chamber.
I hope this explains the link between constitution and legislation.
John Cooper further asks how the plight of First Nations people will materially improve? One of the complaints of our original inhabitants about government action on improving their conditions is that almost exclusively they are not consulted about policies and programs designed to materially improve their lives: bureaucrats in Canberra and state capitals decide what should be done. What the Voice will do is compel governments to actively consult and seek advice about the best way to materially improve the lot of First Nations people, and be held to account via the public scrutiny that will follow any rejection of that advice.
And because the Voice is enshrined in the constitution, any future government wishing to take that consultative process away, will need to have a referendum passed to do so. After 234 years of oppression, First Nations people are quite rightly cautious and sceptical about the government taking actions on their behalf. The Voice enshrined in the constitution is the means by which they can be reassured that we will listen to them.
STEVE Barnett, (Short Takes 13/8), Midnight Oil Surfing with a Spoon, Bus to Bondi, concerts at the Workies and the Doylo. Ahhh the memories. No noise complaints in those days. No woke people either!
STEVE Barnett, (Short Takes 13/8), hairdryers are for wusses; real men use leaf blowers. Bon Jovi's Someday I'll Be Saturday Night has helped me get through some dark days. Our generation was spoiled for choice when it came to great bands and I'm happy to share my old vinyl collection with my neighbours on Sundays. I'm glad those Adamstown wowzers don't live near me and find myself in the very rare position of total agreement with Adz Carter, (Short Takes 13/8).
ANOTHER less than average game, Knights. Oh! I forgot, that's how you roll.
I SEE Adam O'Brien is busy preparing players for next season; not for the Knights, but for other clubs. Can he please blood players from your lower grades to give them some experience this season instead of throwing them to the wolves next year? The season is lost, let's have a look at some up and comers. I for one would rather see what talent is coming through than players who won't be here next year.
WHY roast me over Peter Dutton's eyebrows? I get all my material care of good old aunty! The ABC and Shaun Micaleff's Mad as Hell. The jokes at his expense are a regular sketch so funny but yet so true. Then again don't watch because if you're disgusted with my remarks on him, you could possibly do inconceivable damage if you hear any on your ABC.
"OH get down, getting down, so much money in the ground for the people who don't deserve it now. It's a circus, we're the clowns as the giant ones disown every bit of something we call home". Lyrics to Stand in Line, a classic track from the celebrity butcher's favourite Oils LP. Ironically political to the point where Steve recently asked where government revenue from resource mining will be replaced?
MICHAEL Gormly, your letter, ('Royalties loss no killer blow', Letters 13/8), makes it clear, Australia is not getting anywhere near a commercial return on its natural resources. Shameful. An endless national cancer, selling Australians short, has always been the case.
HOW many forward passes can you do? That's right, rugby league bagged rugby for years.
