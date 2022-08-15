Dam right: we must protect precious slice of natural beauty

Every piece of legislation affects some groups within a democracy adversely. But that's the nature of democracy: majority rules for the majority, whether this affects some minority groups adversely. No doubt Indigenous Australians are a significant minority at 3.3 per cent of Australia's population. No doubt they have been historically robbed of their humanity and their land and many are still disadvantaged. Maybe Indigenous Australians are a special case. Maybe the majority of voters should give Indigenous Australians a voice to try to redress some of this historic injustice which still affects most of Indigenous Australians today. But if one minority group gets a "Voice", then it might open up Pandora's box. Why shouldn't other groups who have been unjustly treated historically also have a voice? Why not a voice for women, LGBTQI community members, refugees and asylum seekers, victims of crime, pensioners, the NDIS community?