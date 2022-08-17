Over the 50 years in their present form at Singleton, the shows have had more than 33,000 entries and awarded more than 1900 gold medals. Its history has been meticulously recorded by former show committee chairman and Singleton civic leader John Flannery in his book From Tendrils to Trophies, which pays tribute to the contribution of Ron Petrie, owner of Singleton's Pannaroo Motel, to the re-establishment of the show.