Toddler dies after being hit by vehicle in driveway at Lake Macquarie

A toddler has died after being hit by a vehicle in a driveway at Lake Macquarie on Monday afternoon.
Emergency crews - including police, several ambulances and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter - were called to Rosemary Row at Rathmines just before 2.30pm after reports of the incident.
Paramedics began treating the young child on arrival but he died at the scene, police said.
Officers from Lake Macquarie Police District are investigating the tragedy.
A police spokesperson said a report would be prepared for the Coroner.
