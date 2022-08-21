It was during Dolly Parton's Feuding' Families Hatfield and McCoy Dinner show in Sevierville, Tennessee, that I looked at the big crowd and the bucket of fried chicken on our table and said to my brother, "we are surrounded by hillbillies."
My brother, who had begrudgingly agreed to take me on the four-hour drive from our parents' home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, was less than impressed by my sudden realisation.
"Alex, where exactly did you think we were going?" he asked, digging into his banana pudding.
The clogging, yodelling and banjo picking resumed on stage.
Certain aspects of hillbilly culture, I adore. Sometimes I even wish I'd been born in the mountains. I approached Seviervillle and Dollywood with minimal research and maximum enthusiasm. I don't love every single Dolly Parton song, nor do I love her over-the-top accessorising and plastic surgeries, but I do believe the woman has the power to build bridges, make people laugh, and (I'm going out on a limb here) potentially create peace on earth. People from every background love Dolly, from the fundamentalist Christians to radical feminists.
Enter Sevierville, Tennessee, and in the distance you see the stunning Smoky Mountains; in the foreground you see billboards advertising everything: fast food, Dollywood, moccasins and mountains. We got in late in the afternoon to see the theme park and then on to the 8pm dinner show, which sounded fantastically trashy.
For anyone who loves roller-coasters, southern living decor, fried food, candy apples, jam and nonstop bluegrass, you probably need more than one day in town. I paid $US94 to enter the park and spent two hours wandering. I took one ride, the Dolly Parton Express train, which unexpectedly reminded me of Newcastle, mostly because of the small flecks of coal that fill the air as you journey. According to the train guide, a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine regularly trucks 5000 people up the mountain on the 20-minute trip. And boy can it whistle.
I loved the country music softly playing everywhere and the park's perfectly manicured flowers. I disliked the twee crap for sale, in the form of "Blessed" homewares and Dolly Parton merchandise. Then again, I had to buy a T-shirt, made in Honduras.
One thing is clear as you wander around Dolly's fantasyland, she wants you to spend money. And despite my distaste for this consumerism and its reflection of the broader American tendencies, I do recognise that what Dolly has done for this town is massive. And she is employing locals in an incredibly poor part of the USA. (Dolly herself was born in extreme poverty.)
Dolly's values were evident in her show too, where beforehand law enforcement and veterans were asked to stand for applause. Then I received a bit of an education not only in Appalachian history. (Something I should have been better versed in after four years of university in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina.)
I didn't realise the Hatfield McCoy feud was actually real until the next day when my parents told me they grew up learning about these famous families from the late 1800s. The Hatfields were confederates from West Virginia, and the McCoys were unionists from Kentucky. (I was relieved to be seated in the McCoy side of the theatre.) Despite the family fun themes of the dinner party, in reality both families murdered members of the opposing clan.
The two-hour show has all the stereotypes about lazy southerners, guns, moonshine and incest (all the waiters are in overalls and dubbed Couz'n So-and-So). I can't deny that this show (one of several that brings in tourists from all over the world) is proving that the hillbillies of Appalachia can put on a patriotic, god-fearing performance with great dance, talented musicians and accents brimming with Tennessee twang.
The evening ended with God Bless America, complete with big American flags. For $US75 you get all-you-can-eat southern fixin's including fried chicken, barbecue, mashed potatoes and more (the vegetarian alternatives leave much to be desired).
I left Dollywood with slightly less enthusiasm for her than when I arrived, but I can occasionally be overzealous. I recommend Dolly's music and personal story, but Sevierville might not be for everyone, though I'd go again.
If only I could pick and choose the parts of Appalachia, like the music, the moonshine and the mountains.
