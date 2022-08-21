For anyone who loves roller-coasters, southern living decor, fried food, candy apples, jam and nonstop bluegrass, you probably need more than one day in town. I paid $US94 to enter the park and spent two hours wandering. I took one ride, the Dolly Parton Express train, which unexpectedly reminded me of Newcastle, mostly because of the small flecks of coal that fill the air as you journey. According to the train guide, a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine regularly trucks 5000 people up the mountain on the 20-minute trip. And boy can it whistle.