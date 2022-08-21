As the local theatre scene continues to evolve in our post pandemic world, the staging of American playwright Neil LaBute's trilogy of short plays, Bash, as part of Newcastle Theatre Company's Indie Season, is perhaps another indication of its growing maturity.
Dark, powerful and masterfully crafted, these three dramas will test audiences used to a steady diet of familiar comedies and hit musicals, prompting them, as director Melody Thorburn puts it, "to question themselves and the things that they may have done wrong".
Advertisement
"Do we commit sins in everyday life? I think we do," Thorburn says.
Thorburn was initially drawn to Bash, first performed in New York in 1999 by a cast that included Calista Flockhart, by the sinuous quality of LaBute's dramatic writing.
"I read them straight through," she says, "and immediately decided that I wanted to direct them."
One common thread among the four characters in the plays - a Utah businessman confessing to a stranger in a Las Vegas hotel room, a young couple recounting an anniversary weekend in Manhattan, and a young woman recalling her teenage embroilment with her high school teacher - is that beneath the facade of their innocent normalcy lies a shocking capacity for calculating violence.
The other connecting element is that all the characters are Mormons, something borne of LaBute's experience of the Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter Day Saints (LDS) while at university.
With its chilling undercurrents Bash was never likely to go down well with the conservative religion and it led to him being disfellowshipped as a Mormon before later leaving the church.
This production has been advised by a former Mormon, who provided insights into elements of the faith and the exclusive social milieu in which members of the LDS church exercise their beliefs.
With other churches, like Hillsong, currently under the microscope here in Australia, LaBute's plays ask potent questions about what is going on under the surface of the lives of its apparently amiable characters - like young Mormon couple John and his high school sweetheart Sue.
"The way LaBute writes externalises thoughts, and while he is able to fill each character with charm and charisma, he brings the drama full circle, providing a double twist in the case of the businessman in Iphigenia in Orem," Thorburn says.
Like fellow contemporary American writer David Mamet, LaBute deals in sharp colloquial language that must be a joy to perform, and Thorburn has assembled some of Newcastle's finest young actors to play the parts.
Newcastle Theatre Company's new president, Zac Smith, is convincing as the Utah businessman with a guilty secret; Carl Gregory and Sam Lambert are nuanced and horrifyingly wholesome as the young Mormon couple; and Anna Lambert inhabits her role of vengeful ingenue in Medea Redux so deftly that we're on her side almost to the end.
With dramatic composition this good the director's job is sometimes to simply let the words speak for themselves, and Thorburn certainly set out to "respect the writing", entering into a "meticulous process" with the actors during rehearsals to understand the characters' motivations and contradictions.
Movement and physical expression and even the lighting design have arisen organically from that - the production's staging of a pivotal encounter between young Mormon John and a gay man in Central Park is particularly potent - in order to enhance the textual drama.
Thorburn's postgraduate study of trauma has also informed the way each character appears disassociated from their "crimes".
With themes as old as the Greek myths from which these plays draw inspiration, but also of the moment with their questions about sexuality, morality and serious crimes going unpunished, Bash is a compelling trilogy that Thorburn hopes will draw audiences to 'think and feel' about the unsettling material.
Advertisement
"People watch a range of different genres on television so I think there's an appetite for that in the theatre, too. We're not drawn exclusively to comedy. Audiences like a good psychological thriller," Thorburn says.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.