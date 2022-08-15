Hoon, Supersoakerr, Boudicca - Hamilton Station Hotel
Slowly Slowly, with OK Hotel, Butterknife - Cambridge Hotel
Australian Romantic & Classical Orchestra - Newcastle City Hall
Whatever Forever, Dead Mall, Lucid Lane - Hamilton Station Hotel
Robbie Mortimer, with Luke Furbank - Newcastle Hotel
Magpie Diaries & CJ Stranger - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Not Good Not Bad, with Sitting Down - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Hellz Abyss, with The Immigrants - The Gal
The Great Gig In The Sky A Celebration Of Pink Floyd - Lizotte's
Alex The Astronaut, with Charlie Collins - Cambridge Hotel (main room)
Split Feed, with Jacob, Resident - Cambridge Hotel (warehouse)
Lloyd Spiegel - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Diamond ft. Ty Penshorn - Lizotte's
Before the King, Deadshowws - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
KLP (DJ set) - Newcastle Hotel
Diamond ft. Ty Penshorn - Lizotte's
Harold Holt Search Party, I Hate People, UTI - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Future Thrills, with Tyrants, Lost Plaza
Eireborne - Civic Theatre
