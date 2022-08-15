Man, 70, air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital after motorbike crash

A man has been taken to hospital after a motorbike crash in the Upper Hunter this week.
Emergency crews were sent to Owens Gap, west of Scone, about 11.30am on Monday after reports of the incident.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated a 70-year-old man at the scene for serious chest and back injuries.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team stabilised the man and he was air-lifted to John Hunter Hospital in a serious but stable condition.
