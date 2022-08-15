WITH snow on the cards for Barrington Tops, Hunter residents woke to chilly conditions on Tuesday morning.
While Newcastle recorded a low of 10 degrees in the early hours of the morning, the apparent temperature felt closer to 4.7 degrees Celsius.
Further afield Maitland recorded a low of 8.6 degrees, which felt closer to 5.7 and in Merriwa the mercury dropped to 5.1 degrees, which felt like a chilly 1.4.
The Bureau of Meteorology forecast possible snow in Barrington Tops on Tuesday, followed by a series of minus temperatures through to the weekend.
The low is forecast to weaken and move away through Tuesday, allowing a ridge to extend over the state later today and Wednesday, leading to cooler mornings but fine weather mid-week.
