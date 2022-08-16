Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Kalyn Ponga, Kurt Mann toilet cubicle saga: Newcastle Knights director of football Peter Parr address media

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 16 2022 - 2:01am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As the investigation into the Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann toilet cubicle video continues, the Newcastle Knights have dropped outside backs Bradman Best and Enari Tuala in an attempt to improve team culture.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.