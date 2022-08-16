As the investigation into the Kalyn Ponga and Kurt Mann toilet cubicle video continues, the Newcastle Knights have dropped outside backs Bradman Best and Enari Tuala in an attempt to improve team culture.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday morning, Knights director of football Peter Parr said Best and Tuala had been late to arrive to the team bus on Sunday morning following the side's 28-10 loss to Brisbane the night before.
While minor, he said the club had to punish the duo if it wanted to lift its broader standards and culture.
Addressing the Ponga and Mann incident, Parr said the investigation was ongoing but he expected an outcome in the coming days.
"The integrity unit is now involved," he said. "They'll now run the process and we'll support them in that."
Video emerged on Monday of Ponga and Mann leaving a toilet cubicle with the footage later confirmed to have been taken at Hotel Delany in Cooks Hill on Saturday night.
Ponga and Mann were reportedly out drinking while their teammates were in Brisbane to face the Broncos on Saturday night.
Ponga's father, Andre, said his son had been out celebrating the purchase of a new $2.4 million house in Merewether earlier that day and was in the toilet because he had become sick.
Mann, Andre said, went to Ponga's aid in the cubicle.
Parr said he was unable to comment on what he thought occurred in the toilet, nor the likely punishment the duo could face.
"We don't know if there is any punishment to be had," he said.
"We'll run the process, work out exactly what happened or what hasn't happened and then make some decisions there."
Parr confirmed Ponga and Mann were not subject to an alcohol-ban despite being sidelined with injuries.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
