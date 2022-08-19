Lighting up the classroom Advertising Feature

Dedicated educator: Deborah Mercer is dedicated to constantly improving her teaching skills whilst contributing to our community. Photo: Supplied.

Many educators are effective in teaching. Trainers deliver instruction and in turn, the students learn. However, it is very special to encounter a trainer that has the "gift" of teaching - the ability to light up the classroom with inspiration and to see that their joy and passion is being mirrored by their students.

Deborah Mercer is an energetic and motivational educator at Atwea College who specializes in training Disability and Aged Care.



Throughout the last year, Deborah has trained students in Certificate III in Individual Support in both Ageing and Disability, Certificate IV in Disability and Infection Control training to employers.



Additionally, Deborah delivers workshops and on-the-job support to several Aged Care Trainees.

To conclude her classes Deborah asks her students to share three things. Something they liked, something they learned and their "uh-oh". This promotes student reflection and provides an emotionally supportive environment for expression, self-discovery and sharing learning experiences.

Throughout their learning journey, Deborah's students develop the skill of perseverance and not giving up on themselves because they know they will always have a trainer who believes in them. Understanding that the influence of an educator extends beyond the classroom, Deborah shares her working experiences and teaches from her heart to ensure her students are prepared to enter the industry and make a difference in the real world once their study comes to an end.

Atwea College is a progressive not-for-profit organisation successfully focused on unlocking the potential in people and transforming lives through education for over 100 years, having grown by 800 per cent in just the past 20 years - with planned growth for the future. Atwea are proud of this continued development coupled with sustainable practices in the service and difference they make to the community.

Atwea College are seeking equally passionate people who are aligned with their values and invested in their roles and the success of others.

