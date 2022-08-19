Newcastle Master Builders Group Training is ready to assist businesses seeking apprentices and trainees, as well as individuals ready to start their apprenticeship/traineeship journey today.
With over 20 years' experience in the industry, Newcastle Master Builders Group training have been offering quality employment and training opportunities for job seekers to begin their career journey in the Building and Construction industry.
They understand the importance of recruiting valued and skilled apprentices and trainees for employers in the Hunter, Newcastle, and Central Coast areas.
Having delivered over 1500 apprentices and trainees to local areas, Newcastle Master Builders have great experience in employing apprentices and making it as easy and affordable as they possibly can.
"We recruit your new team member through an application and interview process to ensure they will be an asset to your company, take care of all the paperwork and administrative requirements as well as cover all things payroll ensuring the hiring process is a breeze," spokesperson Brett Lester said.
"We currently employ up to 200 apprentices and trainees across all building industry trades including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, plastering, bricklaying, concreting, landscaping and painting as well Certificate III and IV in Business Administration and more !
"Our apprentices and trainees are hosted out to small and large local business servicing in the Hunter, developing their trade skills and gaining industry experience guided by the very best host employers in the trade."
The benefit of Group Training for both the apprentice and the host employer is that at any time, a host can return an apprentice if the need occurs.
The apprentice is then hosted with a new employer, developing new skills, experiencing a different side to their selected trade, ultimately expanding their experience in the industry.
For more information call 02 4979 0170, visit www.mba.gtp.com.au or check them on Facebook.
Many educators are effective in teaching. Trainers deliver instruction and in turn, the students learn. However, it is very special to encounter a trainer that has the "gift" of teaching - the ability to light up the classroom with inspiration and to see that their joy and passion is being mirrored by their students.
Deborah Mercer is an energetic and motivational educator at Atwea College who specializes in training Disability and Aged Care.
Throughout the last year, Deborah has trained students in Certificate III in Individual Support in both Ageing and Disability, Certificate IV in Disability and Infection Control training to employers.
Additionally, Deborah delivers workshops and on-the-job support to several Aged Care Trainees.
To conclude her classes Deborah asks her students to share three things. Something they liked, something they learned and their "uh-oh". This promotes student reflection and provides an emotionally supportive environment for expression, self-discovery and sharing learning experiences.
Throughout their learning journey, Deborah's students develop the skill of perseverance and not giving up on themselves because they know they will always have a trainer who believes in them. Understanding that the influence of an educator extends beyond the classroom, Deborah shares her working experiences and teaches from her heart to ensure her students are prepared to enter the industry and make a difference in the real world once their study comes to an end.
Atwea College is a progressive not-for-profit organisation successfully focused on unlocking the potential in people and transforming lives through education for over 100 years, having grown by 800 per cent in just the past 20 years - with planned growth for the future. Atwea are proud of this continued development coupled with sustainable practices in the service and difference they make to the community.
Atwea College are seeking equally passionate people who are aligned with their values and invested in their roles and the success of others.
If this sounds like you, call (02) 6554 9215 or search "Atwea College" on Seek.
Engineering is everywhere.
It's in the software that makes your tv 'smart', the roads you travel on every day, the Perseverance Rover that landed on Mars, and the tennis racquet that helps Dylan Alcott serve the perfect ace.
Engineers are problem solvers who use their skills, creativity and team work to develop new technologies and improve existing ones.
They have huge value in society and have a significant impact on improving our lives in lasting ways, such as creating better energy solutions, cities that function more effectively and communities that are sustainable, secure, healthy, just and prosperous.
Almost every industry has engineers in it, so no matter what you're interested in, there's likely an engineering component - that's true of professional sport, it's true of music, it's true of clean energy, it's true of so many areas.
"One of the great attractions of engineering work is the huge variety of tasks and environments in which engineers find themselves working - from designing programs on their laptop, to project managing operations for major structures like aircraft, ships and offshore oil platforms," Helen Link, General Manager of Engineers Australia, said.
Historically, mainstream engineering was divided into the four broad disciplines of chemical, civil, electrical and mechanical engineering, with several branches within each discipline covering an enormous range of fields.
Today, we are seeing the emergence of new disciplines of engineering including aerospace engineering, electronics and telecommunications engineering, medical engineering, mining engineering, software engineering, risk engineering and more.
"Engineers are also crucial to the development of new technologies enabling the 4th Industrial Revolution such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, robotics or quantum computing, etc," Helen said.
"Engineering is at the heart of our modern world and will shape the sustainable future.
"Engineering touches all of us in everything we do every day.
"Every time we have a drink of water, turn on a light, drive a car, or pick up our smart phone, engineering has had a major role in making all this possible."
Can you imagine life without your smartphone?
Without the significant advances made in engineering we would not have phones, the internet or any computers.
It's hard to imagine our world without these things.
Engineers are creative thinkers who seek to find solutions to human and environmental problems.
Tell an engineer it can't be done, and they will 'make it happen'.
Engineering is about making life happen.