MORE than $325,000 in community wellbeing and resilience grants have been rolled out to flood-affected areas of Hunter New England and Central Coast.
Grants between $5,000 and $50,000 have been awarded to 12 NGOs and community groups within the region to provide activities, initiatives, and programs that support social and emotional wellbeing and "resilience-building" for communities and individuals.
The NSW government grants, delivered by the region's Primary Health Network (PHN), will allow organisations like Lifeline Hunter to deliver mental health workshops in Cessnock and Singleton; support community-led activities such as bush tucker and healing herbs workshops in Wollombi; and give schools in Muswellbrook access to the Resilience Rockstar Show.
PHN chief Richard Nankervis said the grants could not have come at a better time.
"The past few years have been challenging for our communities across the Hunter New England and Central Coast as a result of the numerous natural disasters such as bush fires and major flood events," he said.
Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the grants would help ensure vital care and support was available to communities impacted by flooding as they rebuild.
"Natural disasters can cause significant distress to affected communities and we recognise the emotional impacts can linger well beyond the initial clean-up. These grants are a small part of a wider initiative to help ease the burden," she said.
Anita Beaumont is a health and general news reporter at the Newcastle Herald.
