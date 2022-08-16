Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Asset Energy says PEP-11 gas exploration project off Hunter's coast is vital for energy transition

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:07am, first published 1:05am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture: Jarrah Lynch

The proponent of an offshore gas exploration project that former prime minister Scott Morrison killed off has called on the federal and state governments to reconsider their opposition to the project.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.