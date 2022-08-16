Wasteful Weston look to next NPL season after loss to Valentine

Weston are focusing on next season after a frustrating 2-1 loss to Valentine on Sunday effectively ended their NPL finals hopes.
The Bears dominated large parts of the game but could not build on their 1-0 lead, which came via Aaron Niyonkuru in the 13th minute. Phoenix made them pay with a goal from Tyrone Mulder (60th minute) then a penalty from Ryan Clarke (86th).
Valentine rose to 28 points, equal with fifth-placed Olympic but behind on goals. The Bears stayed on 23, and with just two games left, coach Anthony Richards said "I think that's it for us".
"It was chance, after chance, after chance," Richards said. "It was just one of those games where you knew if they got one chance, anything could happen and it did. But we weren't good enough at the end of the day. We had more than enough chances to kill it off, and I think that's what the players were disappointed about."
Weston host bottom side Lake Macquarie on Sunday before finishing two weeks later against Olympic.
Richards took over after Leo Bertos quit in late June. Kew Jaliens, Weston's coach in 2019, is returning to the job and Richards will focus on life outside football.
Richards said he had dinner with Bertos and Jaliens last week to discuss the way ahead for the squad.
"I'm trying to get Kew up there to training, and he'll be at the games, looking at players for next year," he said.
Dutch striker Moustafa Mohammad heads home on Wednesday. Nathan Morris is back from suspension.
Zac Sneddon is still sidelined with suspension and a knee injury.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
