24/7 McDonald's likely for Cessnock

A 24/7 McDonald's looks likely for Cessnock, with council set to make a decision on the application at tonight's meeting.
The restaurant is slated to inject approximately $5 million "into the local economy during construction, and total wages generated by the new McDonald's operation will be approximately $1 million per year".
However, concerns were raised during public consultation around likely issues brought on by the venue's prolonged operating hours.
KDC Planning lodged a development application (DA) in November 2021 to build a McDonald's in Vincent Street, a five-minute drive from the existing restaurant on Allandale Road.
The DA includes demolition of existing structures, the former Eaton's Mitre 10, and the construction of a new restaurant which would be accessible between 5am and midnight, with drive-thru open 24/7.
A total of 10 submissions, from four households, were made during the application's two public exhibition periods - all in objection.
Recurring issues raised in the submissions were that of noise, traffic and increased antisocial behaviour.
An acoustic report and sleep disturbance assessment were conducted for the application.
Council's report on the DA found noise levels to be compliant, "subject to the implementation of mitigation measures".
Conditions of approval include the construction of 2.2m acoustic fencing and a plan of management, which includes crime prevention measures.
In February, the council rejected McDonald's bid to extend its trading hours at the Allandale Road restaurant. A 12-month trial of 24/7 operations for the Vincent Street site is recommended in council's report, which will go before tonight's meeting.
"Based on the assessment, it is recommended that the development application be approved subject to a 12-month trial period for the hours of operation relating to the drive-thru component of the proposal, and the conditions of consent contained in this report," the report by council's planning and environment department says.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
