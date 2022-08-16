A woman has been refused bail after she allegedly stabbed someone in the abdomen at her Woodberry home this week.
Kylie Anne Barker, 37, faced Maitland Local Court via audio-visual link on Tuesday morning, charged with one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the alleged incident.
Police arrested Ms Barker at the Segenhoe Street scene on Monday morning, after a 39-year-old woman was rushed to John Hunter Hospital in a serious condition.
According to court documents, the 39-year-old suffered a stab wound to the abdomen that entered the stomach cavity as well as a "slice" to the left side of her head/neck area.
The court heard on Tuesday that the 39-year-old - known to Ms Barker - went to her home to discuss a matter, when Ms Barker allegedly used a knife to stab the woman.
The police prosecutor in court said the encounter came after a dispute between the two women which had played out on social media and on the phone "over some time".
She described the case against Ms Barker as strong and made reference to "utterances" allegedly recorded on body-worn cameras of police first-responders.
Ms Barker's defence solicitor said the 37-year-old had arranged two people to put up $5000 surety each to the court and that she would immediately move into a family member's home at Lake Macquarie, should she be granted bail.
The court heard that Ms Barker was a carer for her mother and husband - both of whom lived with a disability.
But Magistrate Ron Maiden denied bail, describing the incident as "a very serious attack".
Magistrate Maiden said Ms Barker's release posed an unacceptable risk to the community.
He said the police statement of facts in the matter indicated that the 39-year-old had confronted Ms Barker in her home wanting to speak and Ms Barker had "stabbed her with a knife".
Ms Barker called out "what does that mean?" after the matter was sent over to October 12.
Magistrate Maiden told her that bail had been refused, to which Ms Barker yelled "why?", prompting an emotional, expletive-laden outburst from a family member in the public gallery, before the court was briefly adjourned.
