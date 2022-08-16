Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Kylie Anne Barker refused bail in Maitland Local Court over alleged stabbing of woman at Segenhoe Street, Woodberry

By Nick Bielby
Updated August 16 2022 - 3:11am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A woman has been refused bail after she allegedly stabbed someone in the abdomen at her Woodberry home this week.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.