Letters: Can the Indigenous Voice succeed if Australians don't trust the government

I REALISE that the excessive amount of rain we have had lately has caused all local councils a real headache in fixing the numerous potholes in the roads. But the number of them on Main Road through Boolaroo and Speers Point to The Esplanade is unbelievable. It really is. I find it hard to understand that these potholes have been left unrepaired for so long, especially in the vicinity of the council chambers when council staff must use this section of the road every day.

