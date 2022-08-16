Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

National Uni Sevens series: Newcastle Uni on hunt for next wave of talent

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated August 16 2022 - 5:29am, first published 4:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE CHARGE: Kaitland Leaney fends off a Sydney Uni tackler during the National University Sevens Series tournament in Newcastle last year. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

NEWCASTLE University and the National Women's Sevens Series was the launchpad for Jesse Southwell, Kaitlan Leaney and Kayla Waldron to rocket onto the international stage.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.