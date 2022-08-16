Newcastle Herald
James Thompson back on the boil for Maitland Magpies

By Craig Kerry
August 16 2022 - 7:00am
James Thompson returned to form just in time for Maitland on Saturday in their 3-2 win at Broadmeadow which lifted them to top spot.

