James Thompson back on the boil for Maitland Magpies

James Thompson returned to form just in time for Maitland on Saturday in their 3-2 win at Broadmeadow which lifted them to top spot.
After No.1 striker Braedyn Crowley came off in the 65th minute, Thompson scored in the 68th and 96th. Coach Michael Bolch said Thompson had been below his best after returning from a 13-day European holiday.
"He was off the boil a bit against Lakes last week and even on Saturday he got a bit frustrated," Bolch said.
"He came to the bench at about 60 minutes and threw his hands up. I just said keep working hard and get in the right areas and things will turn, and to his credit he kept talking and running and eventually you get rewarded for your hard work."
** Lambton Jaffas coach Shane Pryce said a 1-1 draw was a fair result against Newcastle Olympic last Sunday but another late goal conceded left him frustrated.
Vince Unie scored in the 93rd minute for Olympic, leaving Jaffas two points off top spot. Jaffas also let in late goals in a 1-1 draw with Edgeworth and a 2-1 loss to Valentine in recent weeks.
"We've conceded a couple of times like that now, towards the end of games, so we've got to look at our game management," Pryce said.
** Northern League One clubs remain in the dark about the future of their competition, despite voicing their frustrations to the Newcastle Herald two weeks ago.
Clubs officials said they would consider leaving the NNSWF league after it was cut to nine teams, with seemingly no potential for promotion, after New Lambton were revealed as the 12th NPL side. A standing committee meeting of NL1 clubs has been set for August 29.
