FRESH charges have been laid against a man accused of firing on police from the back of a stolen Landcruiser during an alleged Upper Hunter car chase.
Cameron McKenzie, 27, of Willow Tree, is accused of climbing out onto the tray of the ute to open fire on police who had attempted to arrest him and two others in a McDonald's car park in Scone.
Hunter Valley police officers investigating the theft of firearms from rural properties in the Upper Hunter had received reports that the Landcruiser, belonging to the National Parks and Wildlife Service, had been used in a number of previous thefts, police say.
A PolAir plane tracked the Landcruiser to the carpark on Kelly Street about 5pm on June 21, which was allegedly being driven by 26-year-old Brittany Anne Alley. Mr McKenzie and a 23-year-old woman, Makayla Rose Russell, were allegedly in the car with her.
When police caught up with them and tried to stop the Landcruiser, it allegedly rammed into the officer's car before taking off.
The PolAir plane followed the Landcruiser to Swinging Ridges Road in Willow Tree where McKenzie allegedly climbed out onto the rear tray and opened fire.
The Landcruiser continued to a station on Merriwa Road near Little Jacks Creek where it left the road and the trio allegedly fled on foot into nearby bushland before being arrested.
Documents tendered in Muswellbrook Local Court on Tuesday reveal that as well as charges relating to that incident, Ms Alley and Mr McKenzie are also accused of breaking into several properties in the lead up to the car chase, stealing a swag of guns and ammunition, as well as fuel, and passports.
They are facing charges including illegal possession of firearms, drive/be carried in a stolen vehicle, dangerous driving, theft, and break and enter.
Ms Russell was charged with riding in a stolen vehicle and is on conditional bail, while her two-co-accused remain in custody. None have entered pleas and the matter will be back in Muswellbrook Court on August 30.
Experienced journalist covering areas including court, community and social welfare, justice, the environment, and broader investigations.
