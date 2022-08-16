Newcastle Herald
Upper Hunter duo McKenzie and Alley face Muswellbrook Court over allegations of gun fire during police chase in stolen Landcruiser

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
August 16 2022 - 6:30am
ALLEGED PURSUIT: PURSUIT: A NSW PolAir fixed-wing aircraft. Picture: NSW Police Facebook

FRESH charges have been laid against a man accused of firing on police from the back of a stolen Landcruiser during an alleged Upper Hunter car chase.

