Time to get back to business after by-election, Singleton Council GM says

Singleton Council's general manager says it is time to get back to business, after results of a by-election for councillors - sparked by a court ruling - were finalised this week.
Jason Linnane said "regrettable circumstances" forced the by-election, which came after the Supreme Court ruled that the December 2021 election results were invalid due to a failure in an online voting system.
"This has not been an easy situation for anyone, especially all of our candidates who ran outstanding campaigns in challenging circumstances, and our residents who turned out to vote in yet another election," he said.
"However, council respects the decision of the Supreme Court and the protection of democracy.
"I reinforce again the judgement of the court that there was no failing or misconduct on the part of council or the candidates that brought these proceedings.
"We're now looking forward to getting back to the normal business of working for our community."
The next council meeting will be August 30.
