The Newcastle Knights have named 19-year-old Krystian Mapapalangi to make his NRL debut against Canberra Raiders on Sunday.
Mapapalangi will start in the centres after Bradman Best and Enari Tuala were dropped from the side for failing to meet team standards.
Edrick Lee returns on the wing in place of Tuala.
Experienced prop David Klemmer has also been named to make his return from a knee injury.
Klemmer and both Saifiti brothers have been named to start the game with Jacob Saifiti named at lock.
Starting side (vs Canberra)
1 Tex Hoy
2 Edrick Lee
3 Dane Gagai
4 Krystian Mapapalangi
5 Dom Young
6 Anthony Milford
7 Adam Clune
8 David Klemmer
9 Jayden Brailey (C)
10 Daniel Saifiti
11 Tyson Frizell
12 Brodie Jones
13 Jacob Saifiti
Interchange bench
14 Phoenix Crossland
15 Pasami Saulo
16 Simi Sasagi
17 Mat Croker
Extended match squad
18 Sauaso Sue
19 Chris Randall
20 Jack Johns
21 Oryn Keeley
22 Hymel Hunt
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.
