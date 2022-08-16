Newcastle Herald
Krystian Mapapalangi to make NRL debut for Newcastle Knights against Canberra Raiders in place of Bradman Best

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated August 16 2022 - 6:12am, first published 6:00am
Krystian Mapapalangi. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

The Newcastle Knights have named 19-year-old Krystian Mapapalangi to make his NRL debut against Canberra Raiders on Sunday.

