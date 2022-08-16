THE easy option for Callum Timmins would have been to stay in Perth.
The 22-year-old midfielder was fresh from a breakout season for his home town club, scoring three goals in 23 appearances.
To cap it off, the Birmingham City academy product earned a place in the A-League All Stars side, which pushed Barcelona in a 3-2 loss in front of 80,000 people in Sydney.
For their part, the Glory were keen to keep Timmins and had tabled a two-year contract extension.
But the English-born playmaker believed it was time for a new challenge - a new environment - and agreed to move across the country and join the Newcastle revolution under Arthur Papas.
"It was a very difficult decision to leave my home town," Timmins said. "There are a lot of good people at the club who helped me get to where I am now.
"Speaking to Arthur, his goals and ambitions link with mine. The Jets have had a lot of achievements in the past. The boss is keen to bring that back to the club and I wanted to be a part of it.
"It is good to get out of your comfort zone. I still feel like I have a lot more to give. I think the boss will help me do that. It's very exciting to be honest."
Timmins is part of a new-look midfield. Promising attacker Daniel Stynes has followed Timmins across from the West.
Two-time championship-winner Brandon O'Neil brings a different skill set as does Reno Piscopo.
They join 2021-22 survivors Gus Thurgate, Kosta Grozos and Mo Al-Taay.
Departed are Brazilian Daniel Penha, Jordan O'Doherty and Brandon Wilson.
Papas remains on the hunt for an overseas replacement for Penha, who scored four goals and provided 11 assists last season.
Competition for the starting XI is set to be fierce.
"I don't mind where I play as long as it helps the team out," Timmins said. "That is the main thing. I can play anywhere in midfield - box-to-box as a holder. I hope to bring some creativity.
"One thing the boss worked on was bringing in good people as well as good players. He has done that.
"The lads are jelling really well. Some of the football we have been playing in training has been unbelievable. The passages of play and stuff. It is exciting to be a part of.
"The boss wants to play attacking football. The way he plays, we will create a lot of chances and score a lot of goals. No matter who plays where the structure is set up to achieve that.
"Competition brings the best out in players. If there is no competition then players will get complacent. With what the boss has planned, we will be fine."
The Jets head to Coffs Harbour on Sunday for a five-day training camp, which includes a friendly against a Mid North Coast Select side.
"It will be a good bonding experience but the lads know we are there to work," Timmins said. "The bonding will come after training."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
