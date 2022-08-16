Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

The Wombats bring EP launch tour to Newcastle's Bar On The Hill

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated August 17 2022 - 12:00am, first published August 16 2022 - 11:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Wombats announce Newcastle uni show

ENGLISH indie royalty The Wombats will play the University Of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill on December 9.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.