The Wombats announce Newcastle uni show

ENGLISH indie royalty The Wombats will play the University Of Newcastle's Bar On The Hill on December 9.
The gig is part of an eight-date Australian tour, which will also visit Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, and Sydney, plus festival appearances at Spilt Milk in Canberra (November 26), Ballarat (December 3) and Gold Coast (December 4).
The Wombats are best known for their indie bangers Let's Dance To Joy Division, Greek Tragedy and Lemon To A Knife Fight and have consistently toured Australia.
In 2019 The Wombats headlined Grapevine Gathering at Roche Estate in the Hunter Valley.
Fresh from topping the charts with their first UK No.1 album, Fix Yourself, Not The World in January, The Wombats will follow with a six-track EP Is This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This on November 18, just prior to the Australian tour.
This What It Feels Like To Feel Like This? promises to be The Wombats' rawest material yet, trading polished synths for spiky guitar riffs and heavy choruses.
The title track was released to coincide with the Australian announcement on Tuesday.
"I remember driving past an extremely rundown hotel and wondering what the hell could be going on in there, and that's where this song was born," frontman Matthew Murphy said.
"It's about catching someone in a compromising situation that's very unusual for their specific character and is far more fitting for your own."
Pre-sale tickets are available on Monday at 10am, followed by general sale at 9am Tuesday.
