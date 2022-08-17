Liam Higgins describes it as the "triple threat".
The Macquarie skipper is eyeing off a fairytale ending - hanging up the boots with this year's Newcastle Rugby League premiership on what would be his 32nd birthday.
With play-offs getting underway this weekend, retiring Higgins remains keen to taste victory once more having tasted victory at Souths in 2016.
"So if I can get the grand final on my birthday and hang up the boots it would be the triple threat I think everyone would dream of," Higgins said at McDonald Jones Stadium on Wednesday.
"Once you get that feeling of a premiership, it's been a long time between drinks, but you never forget it and it's a lifelong memory.
"It's a feeling obviously you can't really relate to anything else so to get back on that high again, it would be the ultimate goal and to finish off on a big, big note."
Higgins, who grew up in Raymond Terrace, has played Newcastle RL since 2014 after a five-year stint with Manly straight out of high school at Maitland's All Saints College.
An injury-plagued 2018 season with Queensland Cup squad the Sunshine Coast Falcons split his time evenly between Souths and most recently Macquarie.
The hooker, who plays alongside his younger brother Luke in the Scorpions' forward pack, says the decision to call time on his career wasn't too difficult.
"I think you know. If you asked me a year ago if I was ready to retire this year I probably would have said 'I'm not sure'," he said.
"But this year, just seeing the young blokes, they're getting faster and stronger and you just start struggling to keep up.
"I always said that if I could get to 32 I'd be happy. I've had a good career, been lucky with injuries and met a lot of mates along the way.
"You wonder whether you can really go through another pre-season and season, my body is telling me no. I'm comfortable with the decision."
Higgins has dealt with a calf issue during 2022 but declared himself "sweet" for the upcoming finals series and added "it's probably the best my body has felt all year".
Macquarie, who jumped up to third spot in the last round, meet second-placed Central in Saturday's qualifying semi-final at St John Oval.
The Scorpions have yet to beat the Butcher Boys in two outings this campaign, going down 30-16 at Toronto last month and 24-10 at Charlestown on May 8.
Higgins, who last played semis in 2017, reckons Central are "favourites to win the premiership" and says his team arrives as "pretty heavy underdogs".
He plans to watch sister Olivia make her first appearance for the Knights in Sunday's NRLW season opener in Newcastle.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
