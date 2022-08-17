Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead announces retirement

Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead will retire from Parliament at the next election to focus on family.
Mr Bromhead, who has held the seat since 2011, said he had experienced a "difficult few months with my health."
Advertisement
"I would like to thank our community for your support during my term, especially the volunteers for your incredible backing," he said in a statement on Wednesday.
"I thank the National Party and my colleagues in Parliament as we continue to deliver for Regional NSW.
"Last but not least, I thank my family and wife Sue for being by my side during this proud time of my life. I believe I will step down having left the Myall Lakes in a far stronger position than when I took office in 2011, but now it is time for me to turn my focus to my family after a difficult few months with my health."
READ MORE:
Deputy Premier of NSW Paul Toole thanked Mr Bromhead for "his tireless work and passionate advocacy for his community the people of NSW and to the NSW Nationals.
"Stephen's life has always been about serving his community - from his time as a registered nurse and police officer to his almost 12 years in Parliament.
"As the Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen has fought for and delivered upgrades to Manning Base Hospital, Taree and Tuncurry ambulance stations and the Cundletown interchange on the Pacific Highway."
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.