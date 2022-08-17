Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

US-based BlackRock will commit $1 billion for nine grid-scale battery projects along the east-coast electricity grid, including in the Hunter.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated August 18 2022 - 5:17am, first published August 17 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charging up: A 1600MWh big battery will be built near Wellington. The battery which could feature up to eight hours of storage.

The world's biggest fund manager, BlackRock will commit $1 billion for nine grid-scale battery projects along the east-coast electricity grid, including in the Hunter.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.