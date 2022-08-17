Letters: Disillusioned Knights fans say enough is enough

PHIL Gardner, if it wasn't for you and the Wests Group the Knights would be playing out of Gosford. The appointment of Peter Parr is an excellent move but Phil we need you to act now and move Adam O'Brien on, I just don't think he's the right fit. Do you think Warren Ryan, Malcolm Reilly or Michael Hagan would put up with the nonsense that is going on there at the moment? Go out and sign Shane Flanagan or Dessie Hasler. Like a lot of other members, my partner and I are seriously thinking of not renewing our membership.