Letters: Disillusioned Knights fans say enough is enough

TO the Newcastle Knights squad - I believe my thoughts may be shared by many.
We have had enough!
Many of the current squad wouldn't make reserve grade in past champion teams . No guts, toughness or aggression.
Forget about how you look or the colour of your boots. Your ability as a team member should encourage others around you. This hasn't happened.
I'm disappointed and disgusted in most of the games this year. My membership for next year will not be renewed.
I HAVE been a long-term supporter of the Knights as a sponsor and a long-term Excalibur club member. And as a publican I know a few old boys personally.
I have never seen the club in so much turmoil. Peter Parr must be wondering "why have I come here" but he is the right man for the job if left alone to do the job.
It is time to take action. We are losing too many great players from the area to other clubs, the most recent is Zac Hosking to Brisbane and now the Penrith Panthers, as he was overlooked by the Knights.
In my opinion, Kalyn Ponga is not a captain and definitely not a leader. He seems immature and only interested in rep footy.
Get Garth Brennan back at all costs. A man who is passionate about the pathways and securing local juniors as he was an integral part of the Panthers success with the pathways system. Also while I'm at it, no interference from the top, let the footy people run the footy club.
IT would appear that the new leader of the Knights management Peter Parr has thrown up the old chestnut that they are a young group and are a bit leaderless.
But with this playing roster, half of that team have at least five to 10 years' experience as much as any other team, they also have numerous state and Australian representatives in the the group. I think that knocks any excuse out of the park.
As I have said before it is time to have a look at the recruitment group, they appear to let players go that have talent and are brought out at other clubs. I hope Parr can right the ship before it sinks to the bottom.
I HAVE always believed that a high-profile football team which represents a city should, at the very least, conduct themselves in a manner that is acceptable to the fan base of the club. The recent debacle proves that this is not the case in Newcastle at the moment.
It is time for the Wests group board of management to intervene and oust the rubbish concerning the Knights otherwise the whole team will suffer and God forbid, the fans will lose again.
It is time to fix this disaster, don't sweep anything under the carpet. I believe a few hard decisions are due and the club will be judged on the results.
LAST Saturday evening I sat through 80 minutes of the Newcastle Knights getting their collective bums kicked once again in 2022. I'm 78 and have watched this team play since 1988.
Certainly there has been a few highs and unfortunately more lows. Now that I cannot get to the regular games at Broadmeadow I use the television alternative for the home and away games. I only watch the Knights' game each week and yes I'm a paid-up member. Now, if an old codger on the pension can watch last Saturday's game from Brisbane surely two blokes on quite a few bob more can afford pay-tv, have a quiet night and watch their teammates.
Kalyn and Kurt, your wages come from the Newcastle Knights thus when injured or whatever, sit your bum down and have a look at your teammates playing for Newcastle and the Hunter.
I WONDER why the Reserve Bank is increasing interest rates, or is that supposed to be a secret? They say it reduces spending thereby avoiding inflation. Who benefits from this policy? The banks, ordinary grocery shoppers, the pensioners, the mortgagees, the real estate or the government? What happened to the oft quoted principle of 'let the market decide'?
If the owner of a four-wheel drive finds his/her cost of petrol has increased by 20 per cent wouldn't it be logical to see if one can manage with less mileage? Wouldn't this promote less spending and be a better option than losing your home because you can't afford the mortgage increase forced upon you?
Wouldn't that have a market pressure of stopping price increases and thereby inflation? So it appears increasing interest rates promotes inflation? Will the RBA continue to escalate the interest rates up to as we paid in the 1980s, forcing young mortgagee families out of their homes? Is increasing interest rates the best outcome for the majority of Australian citizens? Or is that unimportant?
WE shouldn't expect Kurri Kurri power station to be converted from natural gas to green hydrogen until hydrolysis of purified rainwater becomes economical. This could be at least five years, ('Minister sticks by hydrogen', Herald, 11/8).
When it comes, green hydrogen is obviously the way to go. It is created without emissions of CO2, using wind or solar power. Hydrogen may be piped and stored in tanks. When burnt, it creates only water. Until batteries become lighter and more powerful, hydrogen rather than diesel, could power Australia's fleet of semis and B-doubles that deliver supplies over long distances on Australia's country roads.
Oxygen created during water electrolysis along with hydrogen, would become cheap and plentiful. It could be bottled or piped, and used in all manner of industries from steel-making, pharmaceuticals, ceramics, glass, plastics etc. Oxygen could be forced into hydrogen furnaces under pressure to improve the output of power stations.
RECENTLY Greens senator Lidia Thorpe took the parliamentary oath of office. She strode out to the podium with her fist in the air in a 'black power' salute. She then recited the oath, intentionally miswording it until corrected by the president of the senate.
She showed no respect for the Senate, the president of the Senate, the parliament, our head of state, the constitution or any of the process. She showed contempt for our system of government, our history and the nation. But she is willing to continue to receive her senatorial salary of $200K per year for the next six years. Why should we continue to patronise this behaviour by a senator who was only elected, by chance, through our preferential voting system?
Shouldn't we demand that this rude woman resign from our parliament? I believe there should be no place for this behaviour in our system of government.
GOOD luck to Peter Parr - he must be wondering what he's got himself into here at the Newcastle Knights.
PHIL Gardner, if it wasn't for you and the Wests Group the Knights would be playing out of Gosford. The appointment of Peter Parr is an excellent move but Phil we need you to act now and move Adam O'Brien on, I just don't think he's the right fit. Do you think Warren Ryan, Malcolm Reilly or Michael Hagan would put up with the nonsense that is going on there at the moment? Go out and sign Shane Flanagan or Dessie Hasler. Like a lot of other members, my partner and I are seriously thinking of not renewing our membership.
I HAVE never seen two men, one who was said to be sick, come out of the same toilet cubicle still carrying their drinks.
YES Bruce Cook, how many blokes have you seen going to the toilet to have a spew with their drink in hand?
GEOFF Black ('Explain your plan, PM) opines that there will be "Indigenous legal challenges arising from an Indigenous Voice". I tend to think that the three leading constitutional law experts who said in the last few days that would not be the case, might be slightly better informed on this issue. One professor of constitutional law from Brisbane expressed a contrary view, but acknowledged that there was not much support for his view in the legal fraternity.
MARY Stewart, my favourite punk band Feederz can be heard on Mars when they play. I hear they're coming to Newcastle, board up your windows when Frank and the band hit the tiles.
I DON'T know why everyone is getting their knickers in a knot over ScoMo. After all, he is probably a secret minister at Hillsong as well.
HAS anyone researched whether former prime minister Scott Morrison was receiving ministerial allowances and/or salary for his secret portfolios, in addition to his PM salary and allowances? It would be interesting to know.
TO Mr Albanese and his various left-wing male and female elite mates, I would just like to say that in regard to your push to have an Indigenous Voice put in the Constitution, in the words of the good old Australian Italian song, "What's zee matter you, Have you no respect, This is a ncea place, ahh shut uppa ya face".
